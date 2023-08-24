Critical Comparison: Heart Test Laboratories (HSCS) and Its Competitors

Heart Test Laboratories (NASDAQ:HSCS – Get Free Report) is one of 50 publicly-traded companies in the “Surgical appliances & supplies” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Heart Test Laboratories to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.2% of Heart Test Laboratories shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.8% of shares of all “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.6% of Heart Test Laboratories shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.7% of shares of all “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Heart Test Laboratories and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heart Test Laboratories N/A -644.85% -148.59% Heart Test Laboratories Competitors -187.46% -141.02% -24.97%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Heart Test Laboratories N/A -$6.35 million -0.79 Heart Test Laboratories Competitors $1.23 billion $98.82 million 44.43

This table compares Heart Test Laboratories and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Heart Test Laboratories’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Heart Test Laboratories. Heart Test Laboratories is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Heart Test Laboratories and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heart Test Laboratories 0 0 2 0 3.00 Heart Test Laboratories Competitors 350 1124 2346 91 2.56

Heart Test Laboratories presently has a consensus price target of $3.15, indicating a potential upside of 384.62%. As a group, “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 115.02%. Given Heart Test Laboratories’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Heart Test Laboratories is more favorable than its rivals.

Volatility and Risk

Heart Test Laboratories has a beta of 3.92, meaning that its share price is 292% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Heart Test Laboratories’ rivals have a beta of 0.94, meaning that their average share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Heart Test Laboratories rivals beat Heart Test Laboratories on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Heart Test Laboratories

Heart Test Laboratories, Inc., a medical technology company, provides cardiovascular diagnostic devices. The company offers MyoVista wavECG, a resting 12-lead electrocardiograph (ECG) to provide diagnostic information related to cardiac dysfunction, as well as conventional ECG information. It serves clinics, doctor's offices, urgent care centers, and hospitals. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Southlake, Texas.

