CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CSPCY) Plans $0.06 Dividend

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CSPCY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 24th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of 0.0572 per share on Thursday, October 26th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th.

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Price Performance

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group stock traded up C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$2.87. 59,550 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,863. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$3.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.69. CSPC Pharmaceutical Group has a 12-month low of C$2.74 and a 12-month high of C$5.35.

About CSPC Pharmaceutical Group

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products in the People's Republic of China, other Asian regions, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Finished Drugs, Bulk Products, and Functional Food and Others segments.

