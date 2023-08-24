CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CSPCY) Plans $0.06 Dividend

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CSPCY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 24th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of 0.0572 per share on Thursday, October 26th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th.
CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Price Performance
CSPC Pharmaceutical Group stock traded up C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$2.87. 59,550 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,863. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$3.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.69. CSPC Pharmaceutical Group has a 12-month low of C$2.74 and a 12-month high of C$5.35.
About CSPC Pharmaceutical Group
