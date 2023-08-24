CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,137,270 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,842 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in CSX were worth $123,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSX. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in CSX by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 33,240 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 0.7% during the first quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 49,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its position in shares of CSX by 1.2% during the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 28,390 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 109,894 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,290,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Anglin Financial LLC lifted its position in CSX by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 6,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSX Stock Performance

CSX stock opened at $31.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $62.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.21. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.80 and a fifty-two week high of $34.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.46.

CSX Dividend Announcement

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.49. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. CSX had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on CSX. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Bank of America lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CSX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.21.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Further Reading

