DAO Maker Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $144.67 Million (DAO)

DAO Maker (DAO) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 23rd. Over the last week, DAO Maker has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar. DAO Maker has a total market cap of $144.67 million and approximately $757,982.43 worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAO Maker token can now be purchased for $0.76 or 0.00002883 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DAO Maker Profile

DAO Maker launched on February 9th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 274,810,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 189,748,000 tokens. DAO Maker’s official message board is medium.com/daomaker. The official website for DAO Maker is daomaker.com. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @daomaker and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DAO Maker

According to CryptoCompare, “DAO Maker Token is a governance token for the DAO Maker Ecosystem on Ethereum, providing holders with the power to govern the ecosystem. The token is designed to establish a decentralized platform that facilitates retail venture investing in both equity and tokens. DAO Maker aims to support startups by creating growth technologies and funding frameworks while reducing risks for investors.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAO Maker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAO Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

