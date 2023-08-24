Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Bought by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 481,602 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,421 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.40% of Darden Restaurants worth $74,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 794 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 4,519 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 93.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Darden Restaurants Price Performance

Darden Restaurants stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $156.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,250,148. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.20 and a twelve month high of $173.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $164.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.24.

Darden Restaurants Increases Dividend

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.04. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 47.22%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.24 EPS. Darden Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is presently 65.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DRI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $183.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $178.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $173.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.04.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Darden Restaurants

Insider Transactions at Darden Restaurants

In other news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 6,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.39, for a total transaction of $1,107,492.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,935.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Darden Restaurants news, insider Daniel J. Kiernan sold 12,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total transaction of $2,086,572.51. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,648,538.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 6,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.39, for a total transaction of $1,107,492.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,374 shares in the company, valued at $861,935.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 260,775 shares of company stock worth $43,532,251. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Darden Restaurants

(Free Report)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.