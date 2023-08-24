Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Director Steve E. Krognes Sells 1,419 Shares

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) Director Steve E. Krognes sold 1,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.60, for a total value of $32,069.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 145,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,295,057.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Denali Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of DNLI opened at $22.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.88 and a beta of 1.31. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of $21.74 and a one year high of $34.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.93 and a 200 day moving average of $27.38.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $1.99. The business had revenue of $294.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.51 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 12.81% and a negative net margin of 37.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 460.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.48) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on DNLI shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Denali Therapeutics to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Denali Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Denali Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 1.5% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 15,352,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,713,000 after buying an additional 232,637 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,106,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,236,000 after purchasing an additional 631,878 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,402,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,858,000 after purchasing an additional 99,530 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd lifted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 5.8% during the first quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 6,895,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,884,000 after purchasing an additional 379,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 1.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,200,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,819,000 after purchasing an additional 78,730 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative and lysosomal diseases in the United States and internationally. It offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidate, including BIIB122/DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in phase I and phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; TAK-594/DNL593, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia-granulin; TAK-920/DNL919, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

