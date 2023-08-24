DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.94 EPS

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by ($0.94), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 40.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.68 earnings per share. DICK’S Sporting Goods updated its FY24 guidance to $11.50-12.30 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $11.50-$12.30 EPS.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Up 2.3 %

NYSE DKS traded up $2.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $113.76. 2,021,185 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,479,149. The company has a 50 day moving average of $136.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 52-week low of $98.01 and a 52-week high of $152.61. The firm has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.43.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on DKS shares. Wedbush cut DICK’S Sporting Goods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target (down from $160.00) on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $144.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $153.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $174.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.17.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,733 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total value of $236,831.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,516,730.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,733 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total value of $236,831.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,516,730.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 16,321 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total value of $2,224,225.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 97,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,220,795.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 176.8% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 562 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

