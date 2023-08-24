DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.40-1.44 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $680-685 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $683.61 million. DigitalOcean also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.34-0.36 EPS.

DigitalOcean Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of DOCN traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $31.51. 1,195,331 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,607,869. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 119.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.22. DigitalOcean has a 52 week low of $23.38 and a 52 week high of $51.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.91, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DOCN shares. Piper Sandler cut shares of DigitalOcean from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Bank of America increased their price objective on DigitalOcean from $40.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of DigitalOcean in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of DigitalOcean in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on DigitalOcean from $58.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DigitalOcean presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at DigitalOcean

In other DigitalOcean news, insider Harold Matthew Norman sold 3,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.54, for a total transaction of $127,498.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 139,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,671,140.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other DigitalOcean news, insider Harold Matthew Norman sold 3,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.54, for a total transaction of $127,498.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 139,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,671,140.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 5,986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total value of $265,179.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 144,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,390,806.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,131 shares of company stock valued at $1,206,378 in the last quarter. 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 12.9% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,000 after purchasing an additional 8,271 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 236.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 33,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 23,697 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 38.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,422,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,389,000 after purchasing an additional 948,674 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of DigitalOcean in the second quarter worth $6,269,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 90.9% in the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 18,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 9,011 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.53% of the company’s stock.

About DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

Further Reading

