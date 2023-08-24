Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Insider Andy Tsong Sells 1,988 Shares

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) insider Andy Tsong sold 1,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $164,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,575 shares in the company, valued at $2,522,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Diodes Stock Up 0.7 %

Diodes stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.65. The company had a trading volume of 213,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,636. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.23. Diodes Incorporated has a 12 month low of $61.51 and a 12 month high of $97.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.43.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. Diodes had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 16.99%. The business had revenue of $467.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Diodes Incorporated will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Diodes in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark reduced their price target on Diodes from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Diodes from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Diodes during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Diodes during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Diodes during the first quarter valued at $75,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Diodes during the second quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Diodes by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 96.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Diodes

Diodes Incorporated engages in the manufacture and supply of application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and rectifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

