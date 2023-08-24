Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMV) Shares to Split on Monday, August 28th

Shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMV – Free Report) are scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, August 28th. The 4-1 split was announced on Monday, August 28th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, August 28th.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares Stock Down 7.2 %

TMV stock opened at $142.67 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $128.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.04. Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares has a one year low of $99.48 and a one year high of $183.13.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares by 2,403.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter.

About Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bear 3x Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

