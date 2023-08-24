Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:MOON) Shares Down 1.1%

Shares of Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:MOON – Get Free Report) fell 1.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.51 and last traded at $11.65. 5,454 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 27,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.78.

Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MOON. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF by 165.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF by 56.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF in the second quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000.

Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF Company Profile

The Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF (MOON) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Kensho Moonshots index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index that selects US-listed companies seeking innovative technologies. MOON was launched on Nov 12, 2020 and is managed by Direxion.

