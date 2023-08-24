Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Issues Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.94-$1.04 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.30 billion-$7.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.30 billion. Dollar Tree also updated its FY24 guidance to $5.78-6.08 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DLTR. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Dollar Tree from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $156.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR traded down $18.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $123.88. The stock had a trading volume of 9,891,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,163,744. Dollar Tree has a 12-month low of $123.52 and a 12-month high of $170.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.30.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 4.79%. The firm had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dollar Tree will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Hulett sold 1,484 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total transaction of $213,117.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,825 shares in the company, valued at $980,138.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Dollar Tree during the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in Dollar Tree by 761.7% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 128.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 99.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

