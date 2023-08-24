Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.18 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 4.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. Dollar Tree updated its Q3 guidance to $0.94-1.04 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $5.78-6.08 EPS.

Dollar Tree Trading Up 1.1 %

DLTR opened at $142.22 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $31.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.51. Dollar Tree has a one year low of $128.85 and a one year high of $170.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DLTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Dollar Tree from $161.00 to $162.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Dollar Tree from $187.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.67.

Insider Activity at Dollar Tree

In related news, insider Jennifer Hulett sold 1,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total value of $213,117.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $980,138.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dollar Tree

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 80.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Featured Stories

