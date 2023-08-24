Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $126.00

Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $126.00 and last traded at $127.71, with a volume of 1963658 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $142.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $109.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $138.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.67.

Dollar Tree Stock Down 9.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $146.40 and its 200-day moving average is $146.30. The company has a market cap of $28.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.68.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The company had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. Dollar Tree’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Dollar Tree

In related news, insider Jennifer Hulett sold 1,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total transaction of $213,117.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $980,138.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 14.0% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 79,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,458,000 after buying an additional 9,782 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 6.9% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 60,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,723,000 after buying an additional 3,937 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Dollar Tree during the second quarter worth $1,368,000. Vestor Capital LLC raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 5,608.6% during the second quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 23,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,326,000 after buying an additional 22,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Dollar Tree during the second quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

See Also

