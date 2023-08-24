Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Shares Sold by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP cut its stake in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report) by 29.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211,212 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 88,788 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned about 0.72% of Dycom Industries worth $19,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DY. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 430 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 114.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 490 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,126 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,974 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. 97.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

Dycom Industries Stock Performance

DY traded down $1.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $100.97. 114,915 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 441,447. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.80. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.33 and a 1-year high of $122.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Dycom Industries ( NYSE:DY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.37. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DY shares. Raymond James started coverage on Dycom Industries in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Dycom Industries from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dycom Industries in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $111.00 target price (down previously from $134.00) on shares of Dycom Industries in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Dycom Industries in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.