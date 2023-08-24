dYdX (DYDX) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $72.28 Million

dYdX (DYDX) traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 24th. One dYdX token can now be bought for approximately $2.18 or 0.00008288 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. dYdX has a market cap of $340.25 million and approximately $72.28 million worth of dYdX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, dYdX has traded up 8.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

dYdX Token Profile

dYdX’s genesis date was August 3rd, 2021. dYdX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 156,256,174 tokens. The official website for dYdX is dydx.community. The official message board for dYdX is forums.dydx.community. The Reddit community for dYdX is https://reddit.com/r/dydxprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. dYdX’s official Twitter account is @dydx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling dYdX

According to CryptoCompare, “dYdX (DYDX) is a decentralized trading platform built on Ethereum. It allows users to trade a range of crypto assets, including perpetual futures contracts and options, with up to 25x leverage. The platform was created by a team of experienced traders and blockchain developers led by Antonio Juliano. dYdX aims to provide a decentralized, non-custodial trading experience with low fees and high liquidity. The DYDX token is used for governance and fee discounts on the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dYdX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dYdX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase dYdX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

