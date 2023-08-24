Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.76

Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.76 and traded as low as $2.71. Dynagas LNG Partners shares last traded at $2.71, with a volume of 9,307 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DLNG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Dynagas LNG Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dynagas LNG Partners in a report on Tuesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Dynagas LNG Partners Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $100.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 21st. The shipping company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.11). Dynagas LNG Partners had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 29.28%. The company had revenue of $37.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Dynagas LNG Partners LP will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dynagas LNG Partners

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Dynagas LNG Partners during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Dynagas LNG Partners by 60.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,594 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 16,400 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Dynagas LNG Partners during the first quarter valued at about $159,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Dynagas LNG Partners during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dynagas LNG Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.51% of the company’s stock.

Dynagas LNG Partners Company Profile

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. Its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,100 cubic meters. Dynagas GP LLC serves as the general partner of Dynagas LNG Partners LP.

