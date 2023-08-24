Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Dynatronics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DYNT opened at $0.76 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.24. Dynatronics has a fifty-two week low of $0.72 and a fifty-two week high of $3.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Institutional Trading of Dynatronics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Dynatronics stock. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT owned about 0.45% of Dynatronics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

Dynatronics Company Profile

Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. The company offers orthopedic soft bracing products include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products; and therapeutic modality devices comprising electrotherapy, ultrasound, phototherapy, traction, hot and cold therapy, and electrodes.

