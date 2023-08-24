e-therapeutics (LON:ETX) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $16.44

e-therapeutics plc (LON:ETX – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 16.44 ($0.21) and traded as low as GBX 15.50 ($0.20). e-therapeutics shares last traded at GBX 16.23 ($0.21), with a volume of 103,625 shares trading hands.

e-therapeutics Trading Down 6.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £87.40 million, a P/E ratio of -775.00 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 20.13, a current ratio of 21.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 18.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 16.43.

Get e-therapeutics alerts:

Insider Transactions at e-therapeutics

In other e-therapeutics news, insider Trevor Mervyn Jones acquired 34,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 22 ($0.28) per share, for a total transaction of £7,662.60 ($9,776.22). Company insiders own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

e-therapeutics Company Profile

e-therapeutics plc engages in drug discovery research activities in the United Kingdom. It offers HepNet, a proprietary, hepatocyte-specific, and computational biology platform that addresses key limitations of the biopharmaceutical industry, including extracting value from big data, addressing complex diseases, and improving translatability in research and development; and GalOmic, a RNA interference (RNAi) chemistry platform, which enables the generation of GalNAc-conjugated short interfering RNA drug candidates for hepatocyte-specific gene silencing through RNAi of any target gene identified by HepNet.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for e-therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e-therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.