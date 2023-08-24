Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC Has $127.41 Million Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 338,790 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 25.5% of Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $127,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at $220,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 210,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,336,000 after buying an additional 27,204 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 41,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,579,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,867,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,281,000 after purchasing an additional 83,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 212,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,087,000 after purchasing an additional 21,314 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

VOO traded down $3.13 on Thursday, hitting $403.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,935,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,761,315. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $409.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $387.56. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $319.87 and a 12-month high of $422.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

