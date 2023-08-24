Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Cuts Stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. reduced its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 561 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $1,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IPG. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 98.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IPG opened at $32.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.54. The stock has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.10. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.14 and a twelve month high of $40.95.

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 29.72%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.45%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on IPG shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Interpublic Group of Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

