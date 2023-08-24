Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Sells 12,038 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. cut its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 20.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,606 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 12,038 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. 60.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.87 per share, with a total value of $116,577.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,011,577.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.87 per share, with a total value of $116,577.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,011,577.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $133,325.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,653,291.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,500,002 shares of company stock valued at $1,572,340,065 over the last ninety days. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on INTC shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Benchmark raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Intel from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $72.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.55.

Read Our Latest Report on Intel

Intel Stock Performance

NASDAQ INTC opened at $33.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.14. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $37.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -154.45 and a beta of 0.89.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.03 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently -227.26%.

Intel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.