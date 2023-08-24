Elastos Price Tops $1.50 on Top Exchanges (ELA)

Elastos (ELA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. Elastos has a total market capitalization of $30.53 million and approximately $787,731.14 worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Elastos has traded 2.9% higher against the dollar. One Elastos coin can now be bought for about $1.50 or 0.00005681 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Elastos Profile

Elastos launched on August 17th, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 24,940,212 coins and its circulating supply is 20,346,868 coins. Elastos’ official website is elastos.info. Elastos’ official Twitter account is @elastosinfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Elastos is https://reddit.com/r/elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Elastos is news.elastos.org.

Elastos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Elastos is a blockchain operating system for a new Internet, called the SmartWeb, aimed at allowing people to own and generate wealth from digital assets. The intrinsic token of the Elastos blockchain, ELA, can be used for trading, investing, and paying fees. The goal is to create a Web that respects property rights and enables wealth creation.”

