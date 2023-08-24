Elequin Securities LLC Buys 2,564 Shares of Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc (NYSE:AEF)

Elequin Securities LLC raised its holdings in Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc (NYSE:AEF – Free Report) by 51.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,566 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,564 shares during the quarter. Elequin Securities LLC’s holdings in Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,563,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,134,000 after purchasing an additional 495,130 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,018,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,261,000 after purchasing an additional 283,902 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 412,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 48,465 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 201,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 19,740 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $462,000. 63.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AEF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.13. 7,003 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,906. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.25 and its 200 day moving average is $5.23. Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc has a twelve month low of $4.26 and a twelve month high of $5.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd.

Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund and managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Chile. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental analysis with a bottom-up security selection approach to create its portfolio.

