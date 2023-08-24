Elequin Securities LLC Has $28,000 Stock Holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA)

Elequin Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA – Free Report) by 84.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,376 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 12,740 shares during the period. Elequin Securities LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 658,830 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,578,000 after purchasing an additional 135,082 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 112.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 249,160 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after purchasing an additional 131,849 shares during the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 724.8% in the 4th quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 144,995 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 127,415 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 343,718 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,870,000 after purchasing an additional 105,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,316,417 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,823,000 after purchasing an additional 98,222 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:FRA traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.39. The stock had a trading volume of 36,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,562. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.92 and a twelve month high of $12.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.93.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.117 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.33%.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

