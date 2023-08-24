ELIS (XLS) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $8,968.61

ELIS (XLS) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 24th. One ELIS token can currently be purchased for $0.0447 or 0.00000171 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, ELIS has traded 9.2% higher against the dollar. ELIS has a market cap of $8.95 million and $8,968.61 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00005415 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00019806 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00018739 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00014938 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26,159.89 or 1.00071112 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000707 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002485 BTC.

About ELIS

ELIS (XLS) is a token. It launched on October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. The official website for ELIS is www.elis.tech. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ELIS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.04591574 USD and is down -3.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $21,390.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELIS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ELIS using one of the exchanges listed above.

