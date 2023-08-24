Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group (OTCMKTS:EUBG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $0.35

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group (OTCMKTS:EUBG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.35 and last traded at $0.35, with a volume of 21200 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.
Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.23.
Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group Company Profile
Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group, through its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing consultation services in the Hong Kong and People's Republic of China. It offers consulting, sourcing, and marketing services. The company was formerly known as REE International, Inc and changed its name to Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group in April 2020.
