Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 10,941,391 Shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL – Free Report) by 101,393.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,952,182 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,941,391 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 44.89% of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF worth $373,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 22.5% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF in the first quarter worth $173,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF in the first quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF in the first quarter worth $210,000.

JVAL stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $35.93. The stock had a trading volume of 5,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,218. JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $29.49 and a 52-week high of $37.43. The firm has a market cap of $643.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.75.

The JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF (JVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Value Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US equities that are selected and weighted by four relative valuation factors: book yield, earnings yield, dividend yield and cash flow yield.

