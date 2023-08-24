Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 2,140,952 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 36.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,014,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,140,952 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of Pfizer worth $257,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ruffer LLP grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 90.4% in the first quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 1,071,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,708,000 after purchasing an additional 508,764 shares during the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.8% in the first quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 668,054 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,278,000 after purchasing an additional 30,820 shares during the last quarter. Knott David M Jr boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.2% in the first quarter. Knott David M Jr now owns 97,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,980,000 after buying an additional 3,037 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 11.5% in the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,010,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,445,000 after buying an additional 104,066 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 19.8% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 301,992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,321,000 after buying an additional 49,807 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Price Performance

PFE traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $36.50. 2,182,921 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,213,389. The company has a market cap of $206.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.90. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.65 and a 1 year high of $54.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.36 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The business’s revenue was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 43.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Pfizer from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.35.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Pfizer

Pfizer Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.