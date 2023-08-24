Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 497,710 Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,020,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 497,710 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 6.50% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $235,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,533,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,889,000 after purchasing an additional 491,933 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,714,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,096,000 after purchasing an additional 98,915 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 628,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,998,000 after purchasing an additional 28,333 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 613,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,032,000 after purchasing an additional 6,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 476,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,192,000 after purchasing an additional 9,430 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DSI traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $84.75. The stock had a trading volume of 24,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,820. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.00. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 52 week low of $64.72 and a 52 week high of $87.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

