EOM Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:IMUC) Trading 48.5% Higher

EOM Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMUC – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 48.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.30 and last traded at $0.30. 16,311 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 366% from the average session volume of 3,502 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

EOM Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.33 and its 200-day moving average is $0.37.

EOM Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Immunocellular Therapeutics, Ltd., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics and delivery technologies for the treatment of inflammatory conditions and ocular diseases. Its lead clinical asset is EOM613 solution, a peptide nucleic-acid solution with anti-inflammatory and pro-inflammatory effects on cytokines and chemokines for the treatment of cancer cachexia and rheumatoid arthritis.

