EOS (EOS) Price Tops $0.58 on Major Exchanges

EOS (EOS) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 24th. In the last seven days, EOS has traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar. EOS has a market capitalization of $640.99 million and approximately $81.57 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EOS coin can now be purchased for $0.58 or 0.00002233 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00009291 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002656 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001139 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001598 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002759 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002697 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000937 BTC.

About EOS

EOS (CRYPTO:EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,100,658,406 coins and its circulating supply is 1,100,662,842 coins. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official website is eosnetwork.com. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for EOS is eosnetwork.com/blog.

EOS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a decentralized platform for developing and executing decentralized applications. The platform is designed to solve scalability and usability issues that exist in many blockchain-based systems. EOS features a delegated proof-of-stake consensus algorithm that allows token holders to vote for block producers. The EOS token is the native cryptocurrency of the EOSIO blockchain platform, and it is used to power the EOSIO software and pay for transaction fees and resources on the network. EOS was created by Dan Larimer, the founder of other blockchain-based platforms such as Bitshares and Steem, and developed by Block.one, a company based in the Cayman Islands.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

