Eskay Mining (OTCMKTS:ESKYF) Trading Down 2.9%

Eskay Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:ESKYF – Get Free Report) dropped 2.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.78 and last traded at C$0.81. Approximately 70,800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 96% from the average daily volume of 36,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.83.

Eskay Mining Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.59.

About Eskay Mining

Eskay Mining Corp., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties, and precious and base metal deposits in British Columbia, Canada. It holds 100% interests in the ESKAY-Corey property located in northwestern British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Kenrich-Eskay Mining Corp.

