Ethereum Classic (ETC) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $91.77 Million

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 23rd. In the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar. Ethereum Classic has a total market cap of $2.30 billion and approximately $91.77 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be purchased for $16.11 or 0.00060971 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26,425.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $65.70 or 0.00248637 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $193.23 or 0.00731239 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00014534 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.32 or 0.00538586 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000066 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.96 or 0.00117171 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003775 BTC.

About Ethereum Classic

ETC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 142,665,801 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org.

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

