Ethereum Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $6.22 Billion (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 24th. In the last seven days, Ethereum has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar. Ethereum has a total market capitalization of $198.18 billion and approximately $6.22 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum coin can currently be purchased for $1,648.56 or 0.06306330 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001012 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.16 or 0.00038864 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00017929 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00027877 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00013541 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000197 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00004514 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0966 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002695 BTC.

About Ethereum

Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,214,162 coins. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org.

Ethereum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to trade Ethereum using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase.

