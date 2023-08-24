ETRACS Alerian Midstream Energy Total Return Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMTR) Shares Down 0.4%

ETRACS Alerian Midstream Energy Total Return Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMTR – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $49.94 and last traded at $49.94. Approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.16.

ETRACS Alerian Midstream Energy Total Return Index ETN Stock Down 0.6 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.08.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ETRACS Alerian Midstream Energy Total Return Index ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETRACS Alerian Midstream Energy Total Return Index ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.