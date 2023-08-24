Evans Bancorp, Inc. Announces Dividend of $0.66 (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN)

Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a dividend of 0.66 per share by the bank on Wednesday, October 18th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th.
Evans Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Evans Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 46.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Evans Bancorp to earn $3.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.6%.
Evans Bancorp Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN EVBN traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.46. 3,321 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,110. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Evans Bancorp has a one year low of $23.20 and a one year high of $40.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.96 million, a PE ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.80.
Analyst Ratings Changes
EVBN has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Evans Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Evans Bancorp from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Evans Bancorp in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Evans Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Evans Bancorp by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 226,382 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,644,000 after purchasing an additional 42,731 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Evans Bancorp by 11,473.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,398 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,360 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Evans Bancorp by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,171 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Evans Bancorp by 148.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,007 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 45,364 shares in the last quarter. 58.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Evans Bancorp Company Profile
Evans Bancorp, Inc primarily operates as financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in two segments: Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities. The company offers deposit products, which include checking and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Evans Bancorp
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Can These 2 Industrial Titans Extend Double-Digit YTD Growth?
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- How to Profit from These 3 Membership Club Stocks’ Strengths
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- 5 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for Any Economic Climate
Receive News & Ratings for Evans Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evans Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.