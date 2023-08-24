Evans Bancorp, Inc. Announces Dividend of $0.66 (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN)

Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a dividend of 0.66 per share by the bank on Wednesday, October 18th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th.

Evans Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Evans Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 46.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Evans Bancorp to earn $3.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.6%.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN EVBN traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.46. 3,321 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,110. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Evans Bancorp has a one year low of $23.20 and a one year high of $40.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.96 million, a PE ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.80.

Evans Bancorp ( NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.24. Evans Bancorp had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The company had revenue of $20.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.31 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Evans Bancorp will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

EVBN has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Evans Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Evans Bancorp from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Evans Bancorp in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Evans Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Evans Bancorp by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 226,382 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,644,000 after purchasing an additional 42,731 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Evans Bancorp by 11,473.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,398 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,360 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Evans Bancorp by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,171 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Evans Bancorp by 148.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,007 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 45,364 shares in the last quarter. 58.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Evans Bancorp, Inc primarily operates as financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in two segments: Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities. The company offers deposit products, which include checking and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

