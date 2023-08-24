EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $18.93 Million Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 122,907 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,526 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $18,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 131,442.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,075,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,866,000 after purchasing an additional 11,067,418 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,226,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,528 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,416,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1,146.6% during the first quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 878,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,033,000 after purchasing an additional 807,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 13.4% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,724,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,587,000 after purchasing an additional 674,652 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

VIG stock traded down $0.93 on Thursday, hitting $160.23. 706,296 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,109,479. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $132.64 and a 1-year high of $167.33. The stock has a market cap of $68.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $162.56 and a 200-day moving average of $157.17.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

