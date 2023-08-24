ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Acquires 170,492 Shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Free Report) by 108.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 327,859 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170,492 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned 0.54% of Blueprint Medicines worth $14,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 3.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 0.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 81,233 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,655,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 3.0% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 63,276 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 3,726 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BPMC shares. SVB Securities lowered shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $78.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Friday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Blueprint Medicines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.82.

Blueprint Medicines Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BPMC traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.00. The company had a trading volume of 27,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,106. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.79. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a one year low of $37.82 and a one year high of $79.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.58) by $0.39. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 117.88% and a negative net margin of 245.62%. The business had revenue of $57.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.68) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Blueprint Medicines news, insider Percy H. Carter sold 2,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total value of $120,102.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,371.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Blueprint Medicines Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib.

See Also

