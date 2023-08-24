ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Acquires New Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 102,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $17,550,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,820,386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,466,244,000 after buying an additional 829,918 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,409,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $825,601,000 after purchasing an additional 19,767 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,284,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $615,847,000 after acquiring an additional 539,294 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 569.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,579,476 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,411,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $257,853,000 after purchasing an additional 31,165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Travelers Companies stock traded up $1.45 on Thursday, hitting $162.38. 114,644 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,361,758. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.65 and a 1-year high of $194.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $170.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.59.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($1.99). The business had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.97 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 42.60%.

A number of brokerages have commented on TRV. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Travelers Companies from $208.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Travelers Companies from $183.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Travelers Companies from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.08.

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.05, for a total transaction of $1,750,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,464,704. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

