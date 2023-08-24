ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Buys New Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 260,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $16,544,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,774,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,656,839,000 after buying an additional 1,043,147 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 118,109.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,562,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,482,363,000 after purchasing an additional 22,543,516 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,598,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $629,512,000 after purchasing an additional 183,626 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,441,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $620,309,000 after purchasing an additional 936,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,999,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $525,587,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004,388 shares in the last quarter. 68.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on ONEOK from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on ONEOK from $75.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on ONEOK from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on ONEOK from $82.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.73.

ONEOK Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OKE traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $65.03. 384,569 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,742,384. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.50 and a 12 month high of $71.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.69.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 35.84% and a net margin of 12.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st were issued a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 31st. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.87%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is presently 70.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Brian L. Derksen bought 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $291,991.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,114,333. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Pierce Norton bought 24,607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.96 per share, with a total value of $1,500,042.72. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,017 shares in the company, valued at $2,561,356.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian L. Derksen purchased 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $291,991.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,333. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

