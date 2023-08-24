ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Has $18.10 Million Stock Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 3,433.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 158,747 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned 0.06% of Allstate worth $18,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Allstate by 48.4% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 138.3% in the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. 75.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Allstate

In related news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.22, for a total transaction of $174,059.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Stock Performance

Allstate stock traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $106.86. The company had a trading volume of 136,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,870,522. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $100.57 and a one year high of $142.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $108.75 and a 200 day moving average of $114.79.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($4.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.83) by ($0.59). Allstate had a negative return on equity of 14.69% and a negative net margin of 4.80%. The business had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.76) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently -34.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on ALL. Raymond James reduced their target price on Allstate from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of Allstate in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Allstate from $137.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Allstate from $143.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.31.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

