ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Increases Stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report) by 373.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 279,347 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 220,285 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned about 0.33% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $18,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 103.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 6,816 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 12.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 295,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,024,000 after purchasing an additional 3,819 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 27.1% in the first quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,712,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,195,000 after purchasing an additional 364,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 16.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $74.78. 31,849 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 936,404. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.31. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.81 and a 52-week high of $81.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.38.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:WH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 34.12% and a net margin of 20.76%. The company had revenue of $362.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 41.79%.

In other news, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.72, for a total transaction of $589,760.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,741 shares in the company, valued at $423,226.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.57.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service hotels.

