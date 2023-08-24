ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Sells 144,053 Shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Free Report) by 30.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 329,029 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 144,053 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Scorpio Tankers were worth $18,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 27.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,883 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 6,631 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 1.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,160 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 13.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,036 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the first quarter valued at approximately $627,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the first quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Institutional investors own 65.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on STNG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $95.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Bank of America cut shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Scorpio Tankers currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.43.

Shares of STNG stock traded up $0.46 on Thursday, hitting $51.66. The stock had a trading volume of 70,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,311,528. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.05 and a twelve month high of $64.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.57, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.18.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shipping company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $327.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.31 million. Scorpio Tankers had a net margin of 50.44% and a return on equity of 35.38%. As a group, analysts forecast that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 9.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.97%.

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 23, 2023, its fleet consisted of 113 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 39 LR2, 60 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 7.2 years.

