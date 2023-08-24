FAS Wealth Partners Inc. Purchases 1,102 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. raised its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,886 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $3,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at about $87,000. Fortis Capital Management LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 24.2% in the first quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 7,891 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 2.8% in the first quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Meta Platforms by 31.3% in the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 64,724 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,718,000 after purchasing an additional 15,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLCM Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at about $307,000. 62.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on META. New Street Research upgraded Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $319.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:META traded down $3.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $291.09. 8,926,533 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,991,969. The stock has a market cap of $749.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.09 and a 12-month high of $326.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $297.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $244.83.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.91 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 18.70%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $2,459,318.08. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,588 shares in the company, valued at $3,548,129.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.67, for a total value of $229,357.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,868 shares in the company, valued at $9,805,837.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $2,459,318.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 11,588 shares in the company, valued at $3,548,129.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,665 shares of company stock worth $12,265,932. 13.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

