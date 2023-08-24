Financial Advocates Investment Management Boosts Stock Holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,845 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,312 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned approximately 0.22% of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF worth $2,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 118,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after buying an additional 5,464 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 20,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 2,528 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,009,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,565,000 after acquiring an additional 112,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 208,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,564,000 after acquiring an additional 22,296 shares during the period.

Get First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF alerts:

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SDVY traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $29.14. 35,947 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,692. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.18. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a one year low of $22.77 and a one year high of $30.43.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.2077 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.