Financial Advocates Investment Management Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,914 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,388 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. CPA Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. CPA Asset Management LLC now owns 10,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $106.58. The stock had a trading volume of 318,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,577,927. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $94.59 and a one year high of $113.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.08. The company has a market capitalization of $48.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.