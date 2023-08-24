Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 1,391 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ)

Financial Advocates Investment Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,391 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned approximately 0.36% of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF worth $2,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PTNQ. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Stephens Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $257,000.

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PTNQ traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $62.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,223. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $48.19 and a 52 week high of $63.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $923.95 million, a PE ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.68.

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (PTNQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer NASDAQ-100 Trendpilot index. The fund tracks an index that holds the NASDAQ-100 securities and/or 3-month US T-bills according to momentum. PTNQ was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

