Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 2,798 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lowered its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,798 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $2,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1,493.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,666,000 after purchasing an additional 73,798 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 2,547 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $943,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 85.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 7,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $153,000.

Shares of VGSH traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $57.65. The company had a trading volume of 378,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,207,980. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.13. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1-year low of $57.31 and a 1-year high of $58.93.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were given a $0.1709 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

