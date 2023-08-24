Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 8,241 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Financial Advocates Investment Management reduced its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,241 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $3,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CIBR. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,202,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,954,000 after acquiring an additional 559,580 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,999,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,236,000 after purchasing an additional 212,757 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 13.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,874,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,540,000 after purchasing an additional 219,620 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 599.2% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 873,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,800,000 after purchasing an additional 748,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 831,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,554,000 after buying an additional 19,641 shares during the period.

Shares of CIBR stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $45.35. 99,423 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 451,261. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.91. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 12 month low of $36.03 and a 12 month high of $47.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.053 per share. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

